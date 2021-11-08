Washington DC prepares for new meeting with Taliban, special envoy says

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The United States needs to work with Russia, Iran, China, and other countries to stabilize the situation in Afgh-anistan. This was stated on Monday by the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West at a telephone briefing for journalists.

He stressed that the United States is ready for the next round of contacts with the radical Taliban movement. “At this stage, I don’t have a [exact] date to share with you. It is imperative that our allies act and work effectively together when it comes to securing our interests in Afghanistan. It is also imperative that we work with region: with Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Central Asian countries, based on our common and unchanging interest in a stable Afghanistan, which does not pose a threat to its neighbors, is at peace with itself and respects human rights, “West said. whose apparatus is part of the structure of the State Department.

The previous round of talks took place in Doha in October.

The United States is not currently considering the possibility of resuming the work of the embassy in the capital of Afghanistan; for this, the behavior of the radical Taliban movement should become more predictable, said Thomas West.

“When it comes to reopening our embassy in Kabul, I must tell you frankly that at the moment we are not seriously thinking about this step. We want to see the establishment of responsible behavior by the Taliban, predictable behavior,” said West.

“During the upcoming trip, I plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India,” West said.

The United States counts on the success of the Taliban in the fight against the IS-Khorasan group, said West.

“Regarding how we view the terrorist threat in Afghanistan, we want the Taliban to succeed in the fight against IS-Khorasan. I think they are making very vigorous efforts against this group,” said West.

According to him, the United States is “concerned about the growing number of IS attacks in Khorasan,” and wants “the Taliban to successfully fight them.” “As for other groups, [the terrorist network] Al-Qaeda is still present in Afghanistan, which worries us very much. And this is a question that constantly worries us in our dialogue with the Taliban”, – stressed the US special envoy.