Washington, Madrid discuss security issues

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Un-der Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met virtually today with his Spanish counterpart, Secretary General for Defense Policy, Admiral Juan Martí-nez Núñez on Wednesday.

The two leaders confirmed the robust bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Spain. Dr. Kahl recognized Spain as a steadfast NATO Ally and reliable friend of the United States. He thanked Admiral Martí-nez Núñez for Spain’s support during the Afghanistan war and evacuation.

The two leaders discussed a range of security challenges facing NATO, and emphasized the importance of Alliance unity. Dr. Kahl condemned Russia’s debris-generating anti-satellite test as irresponsible, dangerous, and a threat to the economic, scientific, and security interests of all NATO Allies. Both leaders reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Kahl welcomed Spain’s significant contributions to international security, and both leaders noted the importance of NATO’s southern flank.

The two leaders committed to close collaboration, and looked forward to the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid.