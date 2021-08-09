‘Washington policy behind current crisis’

KABUL (Tolo News): The deputy speaker of the Afghan Senate, Mohammad Alam Izedyar, said that Washington’s policy to recognize the Taliban and the Afghan government at the same time has led to the current crisis in Afghanistan, citing the fact that the signing of the Doha agreement and the Kabul-Washington security pact occurred on the same day.

He made the remarks at a session focused on supporting Afghan forces during which participants stressed the need for both sides to return to peace negotiations. “Even if the Taliban captures Afghanistan militarily, it will not mean sovereignty, it will not mean stability. The war will continue. Resistance will continue,” Izedyar said. He added: “From one side, they signed a security agreement with the Afghan government while on the other they signed an agreement with the Taliban and recognized two parties in Afghanistan.