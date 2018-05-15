Wasim Akhtar indicted in May 12 violence case

F.P Report

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Mayor Karachi, Wasim Akhtar along with the other suspects in the May 12 violence case.

Wasim Akhtar appeared in the court along with the other accused. Because of the absence of the legal counsels, the accused were not indicted in the other cases related to the May 12.

However, the court indicted them in one case and summoned witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing.

The hearing was then adjourned until June 23.

After the hearing of ATC, Wasim Akhtar, who served as the home adviser when the May 12, 2007 violence took place, demanded to conduct the impartial investigations into the real perpetrators of violence.

He demanded to end the fake cases and adding that they are not the one to run away and will face the courts.

On May 12, 2007, around 50 people were killed and hundreds injured as clashes broke out in the city between rival political groups after a visit of then-chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. Akhtar was elected mayor of Karachi in August 2016 while he was in jail on judicial remand in various cases.

Advertisements