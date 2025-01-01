Wasim Akram questions Faheem Ashraf’s inclusion in Champions Trophy squad

LAHORE (Web Desk) : Sultan of Swing and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has raised concerns over the selection of all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the ICC Champions Trophy squad, calling his inclusion “out of the blue.”

Speaking at a franchise press conference, Akram questioned Faheem’s performance, noting, “In his first 20 matches, his bowling average is 100, and his batting average is just 9. What more can I say?”

Akram also expressed surprise at Pakistan’s strategy, highlighting that while teams worldwide are increasing the number of spinners due to subcontinental pitches, Pakistan is heading into the tournament with only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed.

Wasim Akram also backed the idea of making the star batter open the inning for Pakistan alongside Fakhar Zaman in the Champions Trophy 2025.

“I would like to see Rizwan as a middle-order batter and maybe ask Babar to open the inning. Babar has a brilliant technique. If he plays 50 overs and scores a hundred, the batting will revolve around him,” he said during a media talk.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.