Wasim Akram rubbishes news of his interest in PCB Chairman position

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Wasim Akram, in a Tweet on Tuesday, rubbished a media report made by an Indian news agency that claimed that the former captain was interested in the position of the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 55-year-old directly responded to the TOI story on Twitter by asking media organisations to refrain from spreading fake news while emphasising that he was content with his life.

“Please stop spreading such fake news. Get your sources right. TOI is one of India’s top and credible newspapers and such baseless news can only hurt that image. PCB chairman’s post is a specialised job and I was never interested in it. Thank God, I am content where I am in my life,” Akram tweeted.

The news organization took the story down from the social media platform after Akram’s Tweet.

The former legendary cricketer had also congratulated former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was recently nominated as a Board of Governor (BOG) member and is expected to be elected as the next PCB Chairman. “Congratulations to Ramiz Raja on being nominated as BOG member by PM to being PCB chairman I am confident that Rams will bring a positive change in Pakistan cricket as he has the vision and experience to achieve that. Pakistan cricket needs a big lift and my support are with you,” Akram tweeted.

Meanwhile, PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, had nominated Asad Ali Khan, a chartered accountant, and Raja on the Board of Governors (BoG) for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution. Raja, who has already accepted the offer to become chairman, will be formally appointed after elections on September 13.