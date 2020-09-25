Wasim Khan reveals details of series against New Zealand, South Africa

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has revealed the details of national team’s upcoming assignments against New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand’s government today gave the go ahead for the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour the country later this year and in early 2021. The Men in Green are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against the Kiwis in December. While talking to media in Lahore on Friday, Wasim said that the board will also send Pakistan Shaheens alongside the national team to New Zealand, in order to strengthen Pakistan team’s bench.

“The schedule and other important details regarding the New Zealand tour have been finalised. In order to groom our young and upcoming players, Pakistan Shaheens team will travel to New Zealand along with the national team and will play two four-day matches and five T20 matches,” said Wasim.

According to the ICC future tours programme (FTP), Pakistan were scheduled to tour South Africa for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals in October. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the series has been indefinitely postponed. The PCB is now hoping to host South Africa first in January 2021 and then tour the African nation after the sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March.

“South Africa will tour Pakistan in January 2021 and we are hoping to reciprocate by touring South Africa for a limited-overs series in March. We have informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) about our plans for the tour. Now we are waiting to see what steps they take to ensure both series take place,” he said.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) today issued a notice to PCB after a case was filed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises regarding the tournament’s financial model. LHC has ordered the PCB to submit its response by Wednesday, September 30. Hence, the PCB’s chief executive refrained from commenting much on the matter.

“We have already explained our position regarding this matter. Since the case is in court now, we cannot talk much about it. We have prepared a feasible financial model for the franchises,” he said. Wasim also dispelled rumours regarding the PCB Cricket Committee being disbanded. “We are not disbanding the Cricket Committee. Once we announce the new chairman, the next meeting will take place soon,” he said.