Waste management company scandal: NAB summons PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scandal on Friday (today).

According to details, former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of interference in the work of LWMC board of directors. NAB had also summoned Shehbaz Sharif in the case earlier.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog is also interrogating the opposition leader in money laundering case.