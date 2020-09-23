Wastewater treatment plant begins operations at Bin Qasim Town

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On the directives of Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, a textile mill in Bin Qasim Town M/s Rajby Textile Mills has installed its own wastewater treatment plant to neutralize the toxic effects of its effluent before releasing it into any water body.

Inaugurating the treatment plant, Barrister Murtuza Wahab expressed his satisfaction and said that from now industrial wastewater of one more factory will be released into the sea through Malir River after fully subsiding its harmful effects. “Though this will help reduce pollution load slightly on our marine environment therefore to fully overcome the menace of industrial water pollution all industries which release harmful wastewater should install their in-house treatment plan without further delay.

He said that compliance with environmental laws with regard to industrial air and water pollution control will enhance the image of our manufacturing units and demand of their products will rise in global markets. This will not only enhance our export giving a spike in our foreign exchange reserves but simultaneously it will also help grow the profitability of such industries.

He said that those industries which release their wastewater without any treatment will be dealt in accordance with the concerned clauses of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 and in this regard Sindh Environmental Protection Agency should further beef up its monitoring activities to never let anyone harm our natural environment.

He further said that as per directives of the Water Commission – which was constituted on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan – every wastewater-generating industry must treat its effluent before releasing it into any water body.

To implement the directives of the Water Commission, SEPA should ensure installation of treatment plants at all effluent-generating industries so that industrial growth may continue without harming our environment.

On this occasion DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Additional DG Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, Deputy Directors Muneer Ahmed Abbasi and Waris Gabol were also present besides top management of M/s Rajby Textile Mill.