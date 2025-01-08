WATCH: Shahid Kapoor meets Shoaib Akhtar in UAE

DUBAI (Web Desk): Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Bajwa, and other stars delivered a spectacular performance during the opening ceremony of the third season of The International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE last night. Videos and photos of their electrifying performances quickly went viral on social media.

Among the highlights was a heartwarming interaction between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Shoaib shared a video from the event, where he was seen meeting Shahid, expressing how “lovely” it was to chat with the actor.

The video quickly gained traction on Instagram, showing the two engaging in a friendly conversation, all smiles. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also seen with them during the interaction.

Following their chat, Shahid patted Harbhajan on the shoulder and shook hands with Shoaib. The trio was casually dressed, with Shahid in an all-black outfit, Shoaib in a black tee and matching track pants, and Harbhajan wearing a maroon jacket.

With 444 wickets in Test, ODI, and T20 formats for Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar is currently serving as an ambassador for the second season of ILT20.