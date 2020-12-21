Watching Batman physically hurts, says George Clooney

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Hollywood star George Clooney says Batman & Robin was so bad that watching the film still “physically hurts” him. Clooney, who played DC superhero Batman alongside Chris O’Donnell’s Robin and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s antagonist Mr Freeze in the 1997 movie, opened up about his production regrets during a virtual appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show this week.

“It’s so bad that it hurts to watch it… physically,” the actor said when asked if he ever revisits the Joel Schumacher-directed Warner Bros movie. “I couldn’t have done that one differently. At that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn’t the guy who could greenlight a movie,” he added. Clooney also revealed that he and Schwarzenegger did not shoot together. “We never even saw each other.” The actor said the film’s debacle was the team’s collective failure and no one person is to be blamed for it.