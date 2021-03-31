Water canal completed in eastern Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL, March 31 (Xinhua) — The construction work of a water canal in Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province has been completed, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said Wednesday.

The 336-meter long water canal located in Chak district is expected to irrigate hundreds of acres of cropland, benefiting more than 1,400 people, the ministry, which funded the canal project, said in a statement.

It took 1,232 days and 16.8 million afghani (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) to build the canal, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it will continue to build water canals in the Asian country in efforts to boost local agricultural production.

Earlier this month, a water canal funded by the ministry and intended to irrigate 400 acres of cropland near Khost city, the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province was completed

Courtesy: Xinhua