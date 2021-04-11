Water canal rebuilt in Afghanistan irrigates more than 9,100 hectares of land

Monitoring Desk

HERAT, Afghanistan, April 11 (Xinhua) — More than 9,100 hectares of land have been irrigated as an essential water canal has been reconstructed in Gazara district of western Herat province, said a statement of National Authority for Water Management released on Sunday.

“With the reconstruction of the water canal in Hasan Khil area of Gazara district, a total of 9,183 hectares of lands have been irrigated,” the statement added.

Rebuilt at a cost of 54 million afghani (about 700,000 U.S. dollars), the project would also benefit 1,000 families.

The National Authority for Water Management, according to the statement, would do its best to construct and reconstruct more water canals and dams to help farmers to irrigate more farm lands in the country.

