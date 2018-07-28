Water crisis an int’l conspiracy, dams essential for future generations: CJP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said the judiciary is a complete system but reforms within is a time consuming but rather necessary process to address the challenges of the modern day.

The Chief Justice said the he tried to improve the system in several institutions, but reforms within the judiciary will take time to solve problems. He said the judicial system is not enough to tackle the challenges of the present day.

He called on the civil judges that learning is a life-long process anf they should have a passion for the law. Furthermore, he said judges should not be whimsical or take arbitrary decisions, and dispense justice. “The day you apply the law, whether I am present or not, that day there will be justice.”

He stated that the decisions laid down by the Supreme Court is binding on everyone, adding that he has served over two decades as a judge, but will not criticise bar associations but rather wants to reform the judiciary system.

He said that it was necessary for the judiciary to admit their mistakes as much as it is to dispense justice. He said the Supreme Court was not infallible and was willing to admit their mistakes. He said that there were a lot of expectations from him and he was not able to solve all problems.

He said the country was facing a severe water crisis which was an existential threat to the nation, and it was criminal negligence by those who did not give attention to address the issue or construct dams.

He said the water crisis and lack of efforts towards constructions of dams was an international conspiracy to weaken Pakistan, and it would be an immense servitude to future generations to construct dams.

Therefore, he said it was necessary to make immense sacrifices for the future of the country. “We need to make sacrifices for our children. We owe them a favour to construct dams.”

