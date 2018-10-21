Water crisis, CJP’s wake-up call

Speaking at the two-day inaugural session of International Symposium on the theme “Creating a water secure Pakistan.” the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar cautioned that the country may run dry by 2025 if the present condition continued to solve the problems that contribute to water scarcity. The president of Pakistan Arif Hussain Alvi was the chief guest at the event, whereas judges of the superior court, diplomats, foreign experts and politicians also participated the dignified session.

Justice Nisar said that it is a well known fact that human beings can survive longer without food than without water, subject to varying weather conditions. Animals, plants and even the smallest of organism require water. The CJP said that our nation is facing water crisis. According to World Resources Institute, Pakistan will rank 23rd out of the top 33 most water stressed countries by 2040, he added.

Pakistan is facing a serious issue of depleting water resources due to climate change impact and poor water resource management. The country has gone from water-surplus to water-stressed situation and soon it is going to have water scarcity. There was an overall, shortage of 40 percent for Kharif season; however, the unexpected rains in the months of September and October greatly improved the situation and the water shortage level dropped to 19 percent. The per capita water availability has reduced from approximately from approximately 5000 cubic meters to 100 thousand cubic meters. Of the 10 percent available quantity, substantial amount of water is wasted during irrigation, industrial and domestic use.

The agriculture sector is highly water intensive as rice and sugarcane are the major cash crops. The latest version of Pakistan Economic Survey notes that rice sowing rose from 2724 thousand hectares to 2899 hectares. The survey also shows that sugarcane was cultivated on area of 1,313 thousand hectares, an increase of 218 thousand hectares. Moreover, primitive irrigation methods results in wastage of large amount of fresh and clean water. The country is expected to experience increase variability of river flows due to enhanced variability of precipitation and melting of glaciers. Demand for irrigation waterway increase due high evaporation rate in summer. Yields of food crops like wheat and rice may decline and may drive their production northwards, subject to the availability water. Water availability for hydropower generation may decline.

In Pakistan climate change is a current reality with devastating consequences. The deluge of 2010 displaced large number of people in KP, Punjab and Sindh and loss to the economy was $ 59.6 billion. If big storage dames had been built on river Indus upstream and downstream Tarbella in the decades of 1970s and 1980s, the extent of devastation of floods could have been mitigated and the country could have avoided the prevailing water stressed situation. Silting has reduced the storage capacity in Tarbella dam reservoir from 13.681 million acre feet (MAF) to 9.360 MAF. The water storage capacity of Mangla dam has also substantially reduced. Pakistan is the third most water stressed country, with fourth highest water consumption. Ground water reserves are dwindling as Indus Basin aquifer is the second most overdrawn source globally. It was sheer selfishness of the most popular ruling political leadership that Kalabagh dam project was not fast-tracked after the completion of Tarbella dam in 1975. At that time this multidimensional project had not been made politically controversial. The multilateral lending agencies including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank were eager to finance this dam. It has the water storage capacity of 61 million acre feet.

Taking cognizance of the water scarcity, The Supreme Court passed a short order in July for the construction of Diyamer Basha and Mohamand dam. The Chief Justice announced a fund for receiving donations in it for dams’ construction. The Apex Court constituted a committee of technical experts, Implementation Committee of Diyamer Basha and Mohamand dams (ICBDM). But the anti-dams lobby, comprising certain political parties, is still active which necessitates the leading role of judiciary to steer the country out from the current situation of water scarcity to water security.

