Water level continues to rise in River Sutlej near Pakpattan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: At least 22 villages of Rahim Yar Khan district have been flooded as water level in River Sutlej is continuously rising near Pakpattan, on Friday.

According to local news channel reports, the flood water has destroyed several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres while the road connecting Bahawalnagar will also be suspended.

The people have started moving towards safe havens.

On the other hand, several villages of Kot Mithan submerged under flood water after rise in water level in River Indus. Several localities in Thath area near Rojhan were inundated after a breach in a safety dyke. Meanwhile, flooding leaves thousands homeless in Rajanpur and surrounding villages.