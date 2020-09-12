Water share of federating units

While chairing the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, Khalid Hussain Magsi took notice complaints of small provinces of being deprived of their due share of water from the Indus Water System. Indus Water System Authority was criticised for its inability to amicably resolve water disputes among the federating units. The issue was recommended for deliberation and decision in the next meeting of Council of Common Interest.

Although the share of provinces from the Indus Water System had been determined in the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, yet government of Sindh has frequently complained about getting less water against its decided share. The parliamentarian of the province had inspected different spots upstream River Indus in Punjab in 2017 during Kharif season to ascertain about the pilfering points, which they did not find.

It is the depleting of storage level in Tarbella dam and not building other mega storage facility downstream of this dam on the River Indus, which leads to water shortages, particularly in Kharif season. It is beyond comprehension as to why political leaders of Sindh and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa are opposing the construction of Kalabagh dam, for which they do not tell any plausible technical explanation. Water experts are unanimously of the view that lack of big storage dams results in wasting water resources of $10-20 billion every year. But who cared in the past, even knowing that water storage capacity in the reservoirs of TArbella and Mangla can hardly cater for 36 days. Permanent solution of resolving water disputes lie in the construction big storage dams.