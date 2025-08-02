Waziristan Jirga supports Army’s policy for elimination of terrorism

F.P. Report

An important Jirga of tribal elders and advisors was held in Miran Shah North Waziristan with the support of the Pakistan Army.

General Officer Commanding, Major General Adil Iftikhar Warraich attended the Jirga as the special guest.

The elders and advisors announced their full support for the Pakistan Army’s zero tolerance policy for the establishment of peace and the elimination of Fitna al-Khwarij.

The participants paid great tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, security forces and martyrs.

The participants unanimously assured the prevention of Fitna al-Khwarij and evil elements and full cooperation with the authorities in this regard.

The chief guest paid tribute to the sacrifices of the tribal people and said that the role of tribal elders is key for complete peace in the region.

The tribal elders and elders thanked the Pakistan Army for its efforts in the area regarding education and health, especially the education of girls.