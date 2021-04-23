WB’s help critical for attaining fiscal consolidation: Tarin

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Friday that continued support of the World Bank (WB), as a major development partner, was critical to attaining fiscal consolidation, improved service delivery and good governance in Pakistan.

The minister was talking to Country Director World Bank Group (WBG), Najy Benhassine who made a courtesy call on him here at the Finance Division.

The minister lauded the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms and human capital development in Pakistan over the years.

He appreciated the swift and timely assistance extended by the WBG for stimulating economic recovery during COVID-19 pandemic.

Tarin reiterated the firm resolve of the government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by following a consultative process.

He apprised the Country Director that the first Economic Advisory Council (EAC) meeting had decided to work towards reinvigorating the productive sectors of the economy.

The EAC would facilitate sound economic planning by chalking out short, medium and long term plans, with firm timelines, to set the course for an inclusive and sustained economic growth, he added.

On the occasion, the Country Director, WBG felicitated the Finance Minister on assuming his new responsibility and thanked the government of Pakistan for continuous support and facilitation in completion of on-going projects and programs.

Finance minister briefed on SECP digitization

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Ali Khan Friday updated the Federal Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin about recent steps being taken by the commission to facilitate businesses through digitization of regulatory processes and other such initiatives.

During a call on meeting with the federal minister here at Finance Division, the SECP chairman briefed him about working of SECP as the financial regulatory agency to encourage investment and foster economic growth and prosperity in the country.

The federal minister appreciated the SECP and affirmed to extend full support for promoting an enabling business friendly environment in the country, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.