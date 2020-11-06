‘We are capable of winning T20I series against Pakistan’

Monitoring Desk

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe’s limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha, while talking to media personnel through video link on Friday, expressed confidence in his side’s ability to win the upcoming Twenty20 Int’l (T20I) series against the Men in Green which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The 34-year-old believed that his side had arrived in Pakistan with the mentality to win matches regardless of the format.

“As I said when we arrived in Pakistan, as a team we want to be winning more matches. It doesn’t matter what format it is, we want to play the brand of cricket that wins us matches. That is our mentality. I said, in the last match that we won, that we were the better side. We all believe that. Now it is up to us to execute that on the field in order to get the results that we want. We honestly believe that we are a better team and that we are capable of winning the T20I series,” Chibhabha said.

The skipper stated that Zimbabwe had not beaten Pakistan at home in the last 22 years, which changed with the third and final one-day international (ODI) when the Men in Green lost to the tourists in a thrilling encounter that ended with a super over.

“It just goes to show that if you come in as a team, you believe in yourself then you can achieve anything. The attitude in the camp is about winning games, no more excuses. That is what we are focusing on,” he said. Pakistan won the three-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches and facing defeat in the final ODI.

The teams will now clash in a three-match T20I series, which will be played on November 7, 8 and 10 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.