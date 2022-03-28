We are getting rid of this selected Government – Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the opposition has the complete numbers for the no-confidence motion. The coward prime minister is running away from the contest. Now, the no-confidence has been tabled and the process has started. We are getting rid of this selected government and progressing towards free and fair elections.

Bilawal said this while addressing a press talk outside Parliament building on Monday. He condemned the role of the Speaker and deputy Speaker. Now, the voting on the no-confidence has to take place within seven days and there is no way to escape or save the government.

Responding to the questions of journalists, Bilawal said that we will focus on the provinces after toppling the prime minister.

He said that the religion card should not be used as religion is not a card but a personal matter. Politics and religion cannot be linked. When the rulers are incapable of fulfilling their promises, then they start relying on religion. The prime minister and his cabinet ministers on one hand, talk about Riasat-e-Madina and on the other use abusive language. The prime minister is going and telling more lies in his last days. We would like to work with all the parties. Imran’s government has ended. Our numbers are not only complete but abundant. The allies cannot work with the government. The prime minister yesterday said that ‘Aaj Bhi Bhutto Zinda Hai’.

Regarding a question about the MQM, he said that the MQM will decide for itself. We want for every stakeholder to Karachi to work together. It is necessary for the Pakistani economy and progress to focus on the problems of Karachi.

Bilawal challenged the prime minister to show the piece of paper he was waving yesterday. This would be the first time in history that any conspirator informs their target with a letter. Every Pakistani is looking towards the Parliament and will see who is standing with the people and who is standing with the historic price-hike, unemployment and poverty. Every politician will have to support the people for their own political future. Imran was directionless in the government and will remain so after it.

