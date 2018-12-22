We are in Afghanistan to support national interests: Miller

KABUL (TOLONews): The US and NATO Forces Commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller, who visited Farah province – in the west of the country, said they are here in Afghanistan to support peace and stability and ensure a continued support to the Afghan people.

Miller said the foreign forces are in Afghanistan to help maintain peace and safeguard the country’s national interests.

“We are here in Afghanistan to first and foremost to see peace, at some point, unity across Afghanistan and protect the national interests,” miller said. His remarks come amid reports on a possible withdrawal of a “significant number” of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Miller said the support of the people from Afghan security forces is required for ensuing peace and stability in the country.

“We always support the people of Afghanistan and we certainly support our security partners and as I have said many many times, the Afghan people have every right to be very proud of their security forces for all the sacrifices they are making,” he added. Meanwhile, Farah officials said many areas in the province have been secured over the past few months – especial some areas on outskirts of Farah city.

“Farah people get morale when they see security forces. The situation has changed compared with the past. Security is improving and those who are the enemies of Afghanistan have escaped,” said Mohammad Shoaib Sabit, the governor of Farah.

“On behalf of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, I am assuring Farah residents that we all the forces including the NATO’s Resolute Support forces will leave no stone unturned to work for people’s welfare and safety and there will be no safe place for militants,” said Zakaria Mirzazada, Army’s Commander in Farah.

Reports indicate that Farah has been an insecure region in the west of Afghanistan over the past months. Some parts of the province have been disputed and exchanged between government forces and the Taliban during this period.