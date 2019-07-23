‘We are the Pamirs! You can’t wipe out “The Roof of the World” Krzai to Trump

KABUL (AT News): Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned recent remarks by the US president Donald Trump on Afghanistan, saying “this is the heart feeling of the US leadership” on our people and country.

US President Donald Trump on Monday speaking with Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan in the White House, said he could win the war in Afghanistan in just one week. But Trump says he don’t want to kill 10 million of people through a war, in which Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.

Former president Karzai denounced the statements as a great disrespect to the people of Afghanistan.

Karzai said that two years ago, the US dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghan soil and explained lack of his goodwill to our national sovereignty and humanitarian values.

He added that the people of Afghanistan were concerned about secret deals between the US and Pakistan for a long time, particularly since the beginning of the peace efforts.

Karzai said that Trump’s fresh remarks show that Afghans’ concerns were correct and rightful.

This comes as US. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad embarked to his another round of peace tour and will reach Kabul to consult closely with Afghan leaders on the next steps in Afghan peace process.

“US. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar from July 22 – August 1, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan” the US Department of State said in a statement.

In Kabul, Khalilzad “will consult closely with the Afghan government on next steps in the peace process, including identifying a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations” It said.

Former President Hamid Karzai time and again reflected his strong resolve over ongoing peace talks between Khalilzad and Taliban group to find a political settlement and end to the Afghan conflict.