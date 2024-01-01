‘We are united under one emir’s leadership, we have not fought for power’

KANDAHAR (Ariana News): Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani stressed at a seminar held in Kandahar province recently that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is united under one emir’s leadership.

“We would not become sad about the martyrdoms, but we would become sad about being referred to as Haqqani and so-and-so,” Haqqani said. “The three security institutions are united as before the conquest when there was no distinction among the Mujahideen.”

“We are not the ones who fought for power,” Haqqani said. “Our jihad was for the sake of Allah’s religion. There were no problems among the Mujahideen during the conquest of Afghanistan, thanks to our unity.”

At the seminar, Abdul Haq Wasiq, the head of the intelligence agency, noted that the physical and hot war was over, but the cold and intellectual warfare continued. He added that the main purpose of the war was to disperse the Islamic Emirate.

Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Acting Minister of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, said at the event that the “enemy” gives various titles to the officials of the Islamic Emirate, such as “strict, moderate, bright-minded”, but they must adhere to “consensus and complete obedience.”

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Acting Minister of Haj and Religious Affairs, also stressed that obedience to the emir is the secret of the Islamic Emirate’s success.

He added that in the past, “there were many movements that had scholars, but because of lack of obedience, they were destroyed.”

Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, the Acting Minister of National Defense, also said that the Islamic Emirate forces should be informed about the methods, means, and content of the ideological war against the Islamic Emirate.

He stressed that Afghanistan has a regular, independent, and Islamic army and efforts are ongoing to train, modernize and equip it.

Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), also spoke at the seminar and stressed obedience to orders, unity, and abandonment of “regional discrimination,” warning that distrust would lead to failure.

“Be careful not to be arrogant with power and be like a soulless corpse in the face of obedience and do not interpret the orders of the seniors. Exercise perseverance. This is jihad for you,” Akhundzda said.