We are with Army, Judiciary, Election Commission: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in his statement has said that allegations against Chief Election Commissioner are condemnable.He recalled that Imran Khan himself has been taking credit of selection of present Chief Election Commissioner.

He further said that PTI leadership have been fixed in Foreign Funding Case and it has been made practice to malign the Institutions of the Country by this party.

He said that we are with Army, Judiciary, Election Commission and other Institutions of the country. Mr. Memon said that PTI leaders must refrain from framing baseless allegations against the Institutions of the country.

