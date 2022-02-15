We believe in democratic change of govt: Bilawal

KARACHI (NNI): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met PPP parliamentarians from Sindh who apprised him of the preparations for a long march.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP women wing central president Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Manzoor Wassan, Shazia Marri, and other PPP parliamentarians also attended the meeting.

The PPP chairman assigned different tasks to the party parliamentarians for the success of the long march and said that the decision of long march was made during the party’s central executive committee meeting, giving full consideration to the democratic rules.

“We believe in a peaceful, democratic, and constitutional change of the government through a no-confidence motion,” he said, adding it was encouraging that the other opposition parties were also supporting PPP’s stance regarding the no-confidence motion movement. “The PPP has been the most effective opposition since day one,” maintained Bilawal.