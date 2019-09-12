‘We believe in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue’: Zulfiqar Bukhari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Thursday said that they believed in peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiris as promised in the UN resolutions.

Addressing an event to mark the defence and Kashmir solidarity day in Islamabad, Bukhari said the government will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum including the United Nations General Assembly, Radio Pakistan reported.

He condemned the heinous acts of terrorism by the Indian forces on women and children violating the basic human rights of Kashmiris.

The special assistant, while praising armed forces, said that these are fully capable to counter overthrow any external aggression.

Bukhari siad the people of Pakistan have strong historical ties with Kashmiris and no power on earth can disrupt this deep rooted bond.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had said that the international community had condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supported Pakistan’s stance that Kashmir was not India’s internal matter.

“Indian violated the resolutions of the United Nation (UN) and Simla agreement by scrapping Article 370,” President Arif Alvi had said while addressing a joint session of the parliament at the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the National Assembly under the PTI-led government.