‘We cannot afford weak army in Pakistan’: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has said that the country could not afford a weak army after witnessing the plight of those countries which failed to build a strong army.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad today, Imran Khan said that a strong army was necessary for the country. He expressed concerns over negative trends on social media and said that the whole world was planning to control social media.

The PTI chief questioned the characters who played their role in letting the alleged US conspiracy against the elected government be successful. He criticised that the president sent the cipher to the chief justice but deliberate attempts were made to wrap up the issue and it was told that such ciphers were a routine thing. He also criticised that the Supreme Court (SC) has threatened on the cipher issue instead of carrying out an inquiry. Khan said that the government did not try to influence judicial matters during PTI tenure.

“Democracy is always based on moral values. The United Kingdom (UK) maintains moral values that preserve democracy in its original shape. Freedom of expression and character assassination is discouraged there just because they have better moral standards. I have never seen such things in Pakistan.” “In the UK, [an elected prime minister] Boris Johnson was removed from his office for telling a lie. But here, Shehbaz Sharif and his son were made the prime minister and chief minister when they are going to face indictment. Hamza Shahbaz becomes an unconstitutional chief minister [in Punjab] and the government machinery is being used to win the by-polls.”

Khan said that the whole nation was looking toward the establishment as they have power. He continued that constructive criticism was necessary to improve the governance issues which will also benefit the establishment. “Journalists should be allowed for constructive criticism otherwise we would never be able to differentiate between right and wrong.” The former prime minister was of the view that fair and free elections were the only solution left to stabilise the country.

“The time of martial laws is over and we have to strengthen our democracy now. An independent media is necessary for strengthening democracy in any country. It is also important to regulate social media. There is no need to devise new law but to enforce the available regulations.” He said that the two ruling families of Pakistan were involved in controlling the judiciary and media after they were found involved in corruption.

Imran said he had taken up the issue with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, which led to the release of many missing persons. “They (military leaders) said the problem was of the courts,” he said, adding that the explanation provided to him was that it was difficult to prosecute a terrorist in the courts due to a lack of evidence or witnesses.

“Terrorism is such a thing that it became difficult to prove it in the courts and the army feared that if they (terrorists) are released they would again conduct [terrorist] activities.” Nonetheless, he said, an agreement was reached and a bill was about to be passed for missing persons so that at least relatives could be kept in the loop. Imran said Pakistan stood at a decisive juncture where it was very important for the correct decisions to be made.

The PTI leader rued that a balance had not been achieved in civil-military relations in Pakistan. He said democracy depended on moral strength, instead of physical strength that belonged to the army. “Because of no balance, a situation has developed that establishment isn’t realising [the consequences of] the actions it’s committing. We cant afford a weak army … we have to protect it.

If distance between the army and the public keeps increasing — which it is — then it will eventually harm the army and Pakistan.”

Imran said the establishment should differentiate between constructive and damaging criticism. The former prime minister said that any attempt by the establishment to take action against journalists would only harm it instead of providing any benefits. He said information could not be stopped or controlled in the age of social media.

Imran said that it was a time to “reflect” whether the alleged decision to allow the vote of no-confidence against him to succeed was in Pakistan’s favour or not. Referring to the military failures of Hitler and Napoleon against Russia, Imran said it was important for armed forces’ leaders to take U-turns. “Mistakes are made. It is better to realise the mistake and stop digging when you are in a hole,” he added. The PTI chairman said free and fair elections were the only solution to the country’s current quagmire.