We care about what’s happening on globe: Tammy Bruce 

Jalil Afridi

Washington D.C: During a press briefing at the U.S. State Department today, spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on the imprisonment of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing that the U.S. does not interfere in the internal affairs of other nations.

Jalil Afridi, managing editor of The Frontier Post, raised concerns about the continued incarceration of Khan, describing him as Pakistan’s most popular leader, his party having the most seats in the Parliament and the nation’s biggest charity fundraiser.

Afridi highlighted the deteriorating state of democracy and human rights in Pakistan over the past two years especially of the women, asking whether President Donald Trump had any plans to address the situation.

In response, Bruce acknowledged the concerns but refrained from providing a direct answer. “I’m not going to comment on the internal frameworks of another country,” she stated. She also noted that President Trump, who has been in office for just eight weeks, has been focused on multiple global issues.

When pressed further, Bruce redirected inquiries to the White House, while emphasizing that the administration remains engaged with global affairs. “President Trump has made it clear—as has Secretary Rubio—that we care about the planet. We care about our neighbors. We care about what’s happening on the globe,” she added.

The exchange underscores the ongoing international attention on Pakistan’s political crisis and the growing expectations among Pakistani-Americans and global observers for a stronger response from the U.S. administration.