’We don’t deserve bonus’: Man City boss Guardiola

LONDON (AFP): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he and his players do not deserve a bonus even if they salvage their dismal season by winning the Club World Cup.

Guardiola’s side are languishing in fifth place in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League and League Cup.

English champions for the previous four seasons, City could finish without a major trophy for the first time since Guardiola’s maiden season in charge in 2016/17.

Their last hope of landing domestic silverware lies in the FA Cup, with a quarter-final tie at Bournemouth looming on Sunday.

But even if they win the FA Cup or the Club World Cup in June and July, Guardiola believes City have underachieved so badly that they will not deserve a bonus from the big prize pot on offer at the post-season tournament in the United States.

FIFA, the sport’s global governing body, confirmed this week that the Club World Cup winners will earn up to $125 million in prize money, with a total pot of $1 billion going to the 32 participating clubs.

“We don’t deserve it this season. We don’t deserve a bonus this season. If we win, I don’t know how much but it is for the club,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“The manager, the players, the backroom staff, we don’t deserve. Not even a watch.”