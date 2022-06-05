‘We have balanced policy, maintain good relations with our neighbors’

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, recently stated that the group had good relations with neighboring countries, despite the fact that at least four neighboring countries have had clashes with the group’s armed forces.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi stated at the Marble Palace (Qasr-e-Marmarin) in Kabul on Saturday, 4th June, that their foreign policy was balanced with neighboring countries and that there is no diplomatic and commercial trade relations problem.

He continued, “The ports of Sher Khan, Hairatan, Turghundi, Islam Qala, Spin Boldak, and Torkham are all open, and we have good relations with everyone.”

However, the United States (US) has consistently expressed concern about the growing number of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, warning that the country is likely to convert to a terrorist sanctuary in the near future.

The Taliban’s statements come at a time when, nearly ten months later, no country has recognized the Taliban, and the Taliban still lack international legitimacy in terms of diplomatic cooperation and the international economy.

Meanwhile, the Air Force carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar over a month ago, killing and wounded over seven persons.

Moreover, on the Iran-Afghanistan and Tajikistan-Afghanistan borders, the Taliban have clashed with border guards in the past.

