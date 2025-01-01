We must stand firm against terrorism, says Saif

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: Following the suicide bombing at Jamia Dar ul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattaq, which claimed the life of Molana Hamid Ul Haq along with several others, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif visited the seminary, where he adressed a gathering of Ulema, Madrassah Students and people from all walks of life. Expressing profound grief, Barrister Saif described Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq as not only a close friend but a brother, with whom he shared a deep and longstanding relationship.

Barrister Dr Saif strongly condemned the attack, stating that it was not just an assault on an individual or a seminary but an attack on Islam itself. He emphasized that such acts of terrorism aim to create fear, sow division, and weaken the unity of the Muslim community. “Our enemies want to instill fear and break our unity, but our response should be one of unwavering faith, strength, and togetherness. We must stand firm against terrorism and demonstrate that their cowardly acts cannot shake our belief or brotherhood,” he asserted.

Representing the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Saif assured the gathering that the government is fully committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. “The Chief Minister has directed law enforcement agencies to launch an immediate investigation. We will track down those responsible and ensure they face justice” he affirmed. He also called for the community’s cooperation in supporting the authorities’ efforts.

Barrister Saif urged all political and religious factions to put aside their differences and unite against the menace of terrorism. “This is not a fight against an individual or a political party; this is a fight against those who seek to destroy our faith, our institutions, and our peace. We must stand together, for only through unity can we defeat this evil.”

Reflecting on his recent visit to the seminary, Barrister Saif recalled his meetings with Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq and other scholars, lamenting the sudden and tragic nature of his passing. “Life is unpredictable, and death is the ultimate truth. It is our faith as Muslims that Allah alone decides our time. However, as human beings, we feel pain, loss, and sorrow when we lose those close to us,” he stated.

Concluding his address, Barrister Saif prayed for the martyrs, extended his condolences to their families, and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to protect religious institutions and scholars. “May Allah grant the martyrs a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous, give patience to their loved ones, and heal the injured. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands firmly with you in this time of grief.”

Meanwhile, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif has emphasized on the significance of effective crisis communication and the role of information officers in mitigating the impact of disasters. Speaking at the one-day workshop on “Importance of Communication During Humanitarian Crisis,” he highlighted the critical role of continuous learning in professional growth.

Dr. Saif noted that orientation sessions such as these are often challenging to organize, particularly in government departments. However, he stressed that ongoing learning is essential in every profession, allowing individuals to adapt to new circumstances and improve performance. He expressed his gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for arranging an important session for officers of the Directorate General Information & Public Relations.

Discussing the broader theme of humanitarian crises during natural and man-made disasters, Dr. Saif provided a historical perspective, stating that conflict has often been a catalyst for change and progress. He emphasized the importance of regulating conflict through laws and ethical frameworks, ensuring that human values are upheld even in times of crisis.

Referring to Pakistan’s current situation, particularly in Kurram and the former tribal areas, Dr. Saif pointed out that both man-made and natural crises demand effective emergency response mechanisms. He underscored the pivotal role of the Information Department in crisis communication, particularly in collaboration with the journalist community. Accurate reporting, he noted, leads to effective response strategies, making media sensitization and training crucial components of disaster management.

Barrister Dr. Saif also addressed the healthcare challenges in crisis situations, noting the critical need for emergency medical facilities. Sharing his firsthand experience of interacting with affected communities, he reiterated the necessity of robust healthcare support in disaster-affected regions.

On the issue of funding, he acknowledged the financial constraints faced by individuals, governments, and humanitarian organizations. However, he expressed confidence that resource limitations would not hinder humanitarian efforts.

Concluding his remarks, Barrister Dr. Saif encouraged participants to take full advantage of the workshop, enhancing their awareness and professional capabilities. He commended the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its invaluable contribution to societal development and reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote effective communication and crisis management.