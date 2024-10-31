We want firm and close ties with Afghanistan: Maldives ambassador

ISLAMABAD (Ariana News): The High Commissioner of Maldives to Pakistan Mohamed Thoha in a meeting on Friday with Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, acting ambassador of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Islamabad, said that his country wants firm and close relations with Afghanistan, Afghan embassy said in a statement.

At the meeting, bilateral relations between the two “brotherly” and Muslim countries, trade relations between Maldives and Central Asian Countries through Afghanistan and related issues were discussed.

Ahmad Shakeeb stated that Afghanistan seeks constructive relations with all countries and is striving through its economy-focused policies, to transform Afghanistan into a regional connectivity hub.