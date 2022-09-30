‘We want peace’: Swat people come out to streets

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: A large number of masses come to the streets in Matta tehsil against the fresh wave of militancy in Swat and closure of internet in Matta tehsil here on Friday. A huge number of elders, youth, and political activists gathered at Matta Chowk, demanding durable peace from the state.

The rally was organized by Swat Olasi Pasoon and Swat Quami Jirga against the terrorists’ activities, the closure of the internet, and the throwing of stones by unidentified persons in the houses at night.

PTM head Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, PkMAP leader Mukhtiar Yousfazai, ANP Ayoub Asharey, PPP leader Dr. Amjad and local elders addressed the rally.

The speakers said that the entrance of militants in Swat, despite the presence of a huge number of security personnel was questionable. “The 2022 Swat is different than the 2007 Swat as we will no more be deceived by the fake slogans raised by the militants in 2007. This time we will not condemn terrorists’ activities, but we will resist them,” said Dr. Amjad, a local leader of the PPP.

The speakers said that for the last 20 days, unidentified people threw stones at their houses in different Matta tehsil villages during nights that were condemnable. “Ironically, despite the presence of law enforcement agencies in their villages, miscreants manage to enter our villages, throw stones at our houses at midnight, and then easily go back,” said PkMAP spokesperson Mukhtiar Yousafzai, adding that if the law enforcement agencies failed to arrest the miscreants who throw stones to the houses would be dealt with iron hands by the local residents.

The speakers said that Swat was not a neighboring district with Afghanistan, but it was far from the border, and the appearance of the militants in Swat raised many questions. “Sabotaging peace in Swat means hitting peace of the entire province, which would not be tolerated. If this time the so-called militants tried to sabotage peace in Swat, people from the entire KP will come out to resist them,” said Manzoor Pashteen in his address and said that this time no one would leave Swat or migrate from Swat but would stand against the militants.

He said that Pakhtuns would no more be made a scapegoat for the interests of some elements. “We do not accept any negotiation with the militants and their entrance in the Pakhtun belt once again,” he said. The speakers said it was a good omen that all walks of life came out to the streets demanding peace from the state.

“Previously, people were not aware of the fact behind the militants, but this time the situation is different as everyone, elders, youth and children are aware, which is why they are on the streets for peaceful Swat,” said MNA Mohsin Dawar.

Related