‘We will not beg for mercy’, says Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Holding government responsible over alleged negligence in her father’s treatment, Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said, Nawaz Sharif was suffering from heart pain.

“Despite knowing the fact about unavailability of a heart ward at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Lahore, he was moved there,” Maryam said while speaking to reporters.

Defending her father’s decision to be shifted back to the jail again, Maryam said, Nawaz Sharif forced to be shifted back to the jail, over alleged ‘non serious’ behavior of the government.

“First he was shifted to PIC for treatment and then moved back to the jail,” she said and added the administration was again in mood to shift Nawaz Sharif to PIC from Services Hospital.

She said we will not beg for mercy.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab home department had shifted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Services Hospital to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Foolproof security measures were taken to ensure safe shifting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Decision to shift Nawaz Sharif back to the jail was taken on the recommendations of the medical panel, formed to examine his deteriorated health.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid tight security.