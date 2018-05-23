We will respect the vote and get it respected from others: Nawaz

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that we will respect the vote and get it respected from others.

Addressing the party’s workers convention in Attock on Wednesday, he said that he would not let anyone disrespect the vote and asked the people to vote for the ruling PML-N in the upcoming general elections top end his disqualification.

The former premier said that he was working for the bright future of the country’s youth but suddenly he was removed from his post. “I wasn’t serving myself but people of Pakistan,” he added.

Sharif went on to say that today’s Pakistan is better than the Pakistan in 2013. “When I took oath as PM, the country was marred by terrorism and 18 to 20 hours loadshedding,” he said and added the PML-N-led government eliminated menace of terrorism from the country. We brought peace back in Karachi and eradicated loadshedding from the country, he added.

The PML-N supremo said that those who raised the slogan of change should visit Attock and see themselves. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been made an archaeological site,” he added.

Previously, Nawaz Sharif while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, once again hit back at opponents by terming 2014 sit-in at D-Chowk ‘adventurism’ to remove him from office. He said that he received warnings cloaked under suggestions during the sit-in to either resign or flee on extended leave.

“Who was the umpire who was supposed to raise his finger?” asked Nawaz, referring to the frequent statements by Imran Khan mentioning umpire’s finger in his speeches in the sit-in.

He said during a presser at the Punjab House, Islamabad that dictatorship hurt Pakistan more than anything. He said that whenever a military dictator usurped power from civilians, he brought the whole institution into disrepute. He reiterated that he has nothing but respect for the armed forces of Pakistan.

“Panama Papers was just an excuse to oust me. There were no Panama Papers in 1999,’ he said, “I talked about real democracy 20 years ago. I did it again this time and that is my ‘crime.’”

