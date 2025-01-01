We will stand by PTI founder: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) dedication to upholding democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Speaking in a statement, Gandapur emphasized that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, continue to demonstrate unwavering faith in the law, despite what they consider to be unjust treatment.

He stated that their struggle would persist as long as Khan remains committed to the cause, declaring, “We will stand by PTI founder Imran Khan until my last breath.” The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of an independent judiciary and media freedom, underscoring that those who live in fear often compromise their principles.

He reaffirmed that PTI’s core struggle is to ensure that democracy flourishes, and the rule of law is maintained in Pakistan. In related developments, the PTI negotiation committee, led by spokesperson Sahibzada Hamid Raza, has communicated that the party will not continue negotiations with the government unless a judicial commission is established to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. The committee has set a deadline of January 31 for the government to take action, warning that without the formation of a judicial commission, talks will not progress.

Following a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Raza stressed that the ball was now in the government’s court. “Imran Khan has made it clear that we are not seeking a judge of our own choosing, but an impartial commission to identify those responsible for the events of May 9 and November 26,” Raza explained. He added that PTI’s demands had already been submitted in writing to the government’s negotiation committee.

The PTI committee also raised concerns regarding the release of prisoners, another key demand. Raza noted that the negotiations were held in a controlled environment, but emphasized that the next steps rested with the government. “We have shown as much flexibility as we could,” Raza said, urging the government to act swiftly if the talks were to reach a successful conclusion. He concluded by stressing that the formation of a judicial commission was crucial for the continuation of negotiations.

The political drama continues to unfold as PTI pushes for the formation of a fair and impartial judicial body to investigate the alleged injustices, while the government faces mounting pressure to address the party’s demands.