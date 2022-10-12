Weak nations and global rivalry

According to western media, thousands of people in crisis-torn Haiti have taken to the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince against the government’s decision to seek foreign military assistance to quell gang-related violence and to regain control over a vital oil terminal that had been captured by the armed gangs’ about a month ago. Accoridng to the details, the demonstrators were chanting slogans against the proposed foreign occupation and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry who requested the international partners, particularly the United States for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity to stop the criminal actions of armed gangs across the country. Haitian police used force to disperse the protesters which resulted in several causalities. The protestors accused the international community of interfering in the internal affairs of Haiti and rejected the deployment of foreign troops in their country.

Recently, the Republic of Haiti hit severe anarchy and violence after the government announced a cut in subsidies on petroleum products which infuriated the masses and a group of armed gangs captured an important fuel terminal in the capital that choked the entire economy of the North American nation. After month-long unsuccessful efforts of Haitian Police to regain control of vital energy Depot, Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested international partners including the United States and Organizations of American States (OAS) to send specialized troops to restore the writ of the government. However, days after Henry’s request as the United States and other western nations were preparing to deploy their troops in violence-hit Haiti, thousands of protestors took to the street in Port-au-Prince and staged violent protests against the deployment of Foreign Forces in their country.

Interestingly, the protestors did not oppose foreign assistance but rejected the landing boots on Haitian land and supported economic and monetary assistance to their country. The protestors also challenged the legitimacy of Prime Minister Henry’s government and accused the world of interfering in the internal matter of the Caribbean nation. In fact, Haiti has a long history of political unrest and civil insurgency while local armed gangs had turned into private armies and enjoyed support from regional and global powers. The reports suggest that Prime Minister Henry has backing from Washington while other players do not want a greater American role in the crisis-hit Caribbean nation. Apparently, Haitians had been caught by the global rivalry of major powers hence their gloomy days are less likely to end in the near future.