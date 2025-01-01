Weapons, ammunition depot seized in Parwan

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): About 15 different types of weapons and a quantity of ammunition have been seized in central Parwan province and one individual arrested in connection with this case, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police headquarters said these weapons included a PIKA, a DShK, a Crankov, four Kalashnikovs, a Kolehkov, an M4, M40, an M49, three weapons, and a grenade launcher.

The seized items included 16 hand grenades, hundreds of different bullets, 50 mine fireworks, three solar, projectors and other items, the statement added.

It explained a man has been detained on the charge of smuggling these ammunitions and referred to Parwan police headquarters.