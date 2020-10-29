Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places to contain the spread of COVID-19

Monitoring Desk

The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months, making wearing face mask at public places mandatory to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

District Magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, in a notification, said the Section-144 had been enforced to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) among the general public, following the advice of epidemiologists of DC COVID Nerve Center.

“Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public must use/ wear face mask while visiting public places in Islamabad Capital Territory,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said on his Twitter handle that anyone seen without a face mask would be arrested by the ICT Police. He also shared the notification along with his tweet.

Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases it becomes essential that the general public abide by the rules, the notification said.

Courtesy: Dunya