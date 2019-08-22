Weather Radar will be inaugurated in PMD Islamabad soon: Sarwar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Weather Radar will be inaugurated in Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Islamabad soon. This was said by Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has initiated the step to enhance weather forecasting and warning capabilities with the help of Jaoan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)/ Government of Japan. Under the project “Establishment of Specialized Medium Range weather Forecasting Centre (SMRFC) and Strengthening of Weather Forecasting System in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” sponsored by JICA, installation of weather radar and a Wind Profiler system, High Performance Computing Cluster system has been installed at PMD Islamabad.

The main objective of this project is to make available medium range weather forecasts (country wide, 3-10 days) using higher performance computing system. It will be capable for timely dissemination of accurate severe weather forecast and warnings to the vulnerable districts/communities of Pakistan. It will also be able to measure highly accurate rainfall intensity and to detect the weather situation.