Wedding bells set to ring for TV actors Minal and Ahsan Mohsin

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Wedding bells are set to ring for Pakistani television actress Minal Mubeen Khan and actor and entrepreneur Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan shared a snap of her gorgeous wedding card, indicating that she is set to tie the knot with her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Both have already trolled heavily by netizens for sharing intimidated pictures on social media. This ‘unofficial’ couple has been together for a long while now and set to become an official couple.

The beautiful blue and white card clearly featured the adorable couple’s names in cursive writing. The star captioned the post “You’re invited” which left fans in a frenzy as they showered her with congratulatory messages.

However, she left the people guessing about the exact date of their weddings.

Asan Mohsin Ikram also shared the same card on his Instagram and captioned: “My heart belongs to you now forever @minalkhan.official.“

“Forever and always bubs,” replied Minahil.