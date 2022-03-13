Week ahead at the UN Security Council

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Monday (14 March), the Security Council will receive the annual briefing on the acti-vities of the Organization for Security and Cooper-ation in Europe (OSCE). P-oland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (CiO), and Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo are the anticipated briefers.

Also on Monday, the ch-air of the 1540 Committee, Ambassador Ramón de la Fuente Ramirez (Mexico), will brief the Council on the committee’s work. Ado-pted in 2004, resolution 1540 aims to prevent non-state actors from obtaining access to weapons of mass destruction.

On Tuesday (15 March), Council members are expected to vote on a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

There will also be a brie-fing and consultations on Yemen on Tuesday. UN Sp-ecial Envoy Hans Grundb-erg and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths will brief. The head of the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), Major General Michael Beary, will brief in consultations.

On Wednesday (16 March), the Council will convene for a briefing and consultations on the situation in Libya and the work of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo is expected to brief. The chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committ-ee, Ambassador T.S. Tiru-murti (India), is also scheduled to brief on the committee’s activities.

Council members are expected to vote on a draft resolution on the mandate of the UN Assistance Miss-ion in Afghanistan (UNA-MA) on Thursday (17 March). Closed consultations on the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of resolution 1701 are also planned for Thursday. (Adopted in 2006, resolution 1701 called for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.) Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix are the anticipated briefers.

This week, the Council will continue to closely follow the situation in Ukraine and may convene a meeting, depending on developments. Council members are also expected to continue negotiating a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine proposed by France and Mexico. The Council might also hold a meeting on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) this week, to discuss the ballistic missile tests conducted by the DPRK on 26 February and 4 March.

Several meetings are planned at the subsidiary body level. On Tuesday (15 March), the 1267/1989/2-253 and 1988 Monitoring Team will brief two sanctions committees, both in informal consultations. The 1267/1989/2253 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committ-ee will receive a report on the Team’s visit to Iraq and Jordan. Then, the 12-67/1989/2253 Committee will convene jointly with the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee to receive the Team’s report on its visit to Central Asia.

Also on Tuesday, the 1533 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Sanc-tions Committee will hold informal consultations to hear a briefing from the DRC’s Minister of Mines, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi.

On Wednesday (16 Mar-ch), the 2374 Mali Sanct-ions Committee will convene for informal consultations with Mali and regional states and actors to discuss the implementation of the sanctions regime.

There will be a formal meeting of the 1373 Cou-nter-Terrorism Committee on Thursday (17 March). The committee will discuss the role of civil society and other non-governmental actors in countering terrorism and violent extremism.

On Friday (18 March), the Military Staff Commi-ttee will convene for a formal meeting. A meeting of the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions (IWG) is also planned for Friday.

Related