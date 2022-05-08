Week ahead at United Nations Security Council

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Monday (9 May), Council members will receive their bi-annual briefing in consultations on the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of resolution 1559. (Adopted in 2004, this resolution called for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Lebanon, the disarmament of all militias, and the extension of government control over the whole Lebanese territory.) Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo is the anticipated briefer.

The Security Council will hold its semi-annual debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Wednesday (11 May). The scheduled briefer is High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt.

On Thursday (12 May), Council members are expected to vote on a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

This week, Council members will continue to closely follow the situation in Ukraine. They may convene a meeting on the issue, depending on developments.

Council members are also expected to continue negotiating a US-proposed draft resolution updating and strengthening the 1718 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime.

At the subsidiary body level, the 1540 Committee will convene for informal consultations on Tuesday (10 May) and Thursday (12 May).

On Thursday (12 May), the 2127 Central African Republic (CAR) Sanctions Committee will hold informal consultations, during which the committee’s Panel of Experts is expected to present its work plan for the remainder of its mandate.

On Friday (13 May), the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee will hold informal consultations to receive the interim report of its Panel of Experts.

Also on Friday, the 1533 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Sanctions Committee will hold informal consultations to receive the final report of its Panel of Experts.

