Week ahead at UNSC

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: This week, all Security Council and subsidiary body meetings are expected to take place in person.

On Monday (24 Jan-uary), there will be a briefing, followed by consultations, on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNS-MIL). Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and a civil society representative are expected to brief. The chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee, Am-bassador T.S. Tirumurti (In-dia), is scheduled to brief on the committee’s work.

On Tuesday (25 January), Norway will convene a high-level open debate on the protection of civilians, under the theme “Wars in cities: protection of civilians in urban settings”. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will chair the meeting.

The anticipated briefers are Secretary-General António Guterres, ICRC President Peter Maurer and a civil society representative.

Non-Council member states are invited to participate in person at the open debate or submit a written statement to be included in the meeting’s official record. A presidential statement is a possible outcome of the meeting.

The Council will hold an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday (26 January). Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will chair the meeting. Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to participate. Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons and a civil society representative will brief.

The chair of the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee, Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti (India), is scheduled to brief on the committee’s work.

Also on Wednesday, there will be an open briefing and closed consultations on political developments in Syria. Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen and a civil society representative are the anticipated briefers.

On Thursday (27 January), Council members are scheduled to vote on two draft resolutions: one renewing UNSMIL’s mandate and another renewing the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Council members will hold closed consultations on the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) on Thursday. Special Representative and head of the UNRCCA Natalia Gherman will brief on the UNRCCA’s work.

Also on Thursday, there will an open briefing and closed consultations on humanitarian developments in Syria. The anticipated br-iefers are Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham and a civil society representative.

This week, Council members will closely follow developments in Myanmar and Ukraine. They may choose to convene a meeting on these or any other issues.

Members have been negotiating a draft resolution initiated by Ghana and Norway on piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea, which may be voted on during the week.

At the subsidiary body level, the 1373 Counter-Terrorism Committee will hold a formal meeting on Monday (24 January) to discuss its programme of work for 2022.