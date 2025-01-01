WEF chief warns of ‘most complex’ geopolitical backdrop in decades

TIANJIN (AFP): The world is facing the “most complex” geopolitical situation seen in decades, the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF) told Agence France-Presse (AFP) Tuesday, warning that turmoil was “impacting global growth.”

“It is the most complex geopolitical and geo-economic backdrop we’ve seen in decades,” WEF President and CEO Borge Brende said ahead of a meeting of the multilateral forum in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

“If we are not able to revive growth again, we can unfortunately see a decade of lower growth,” he warned.

Officials, including Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, will attend this week’s WEF meeting in the port city of Tianjin – known colloquially as the “Summer Davos.”

The meeting comes hard on the heels of the United States’ involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict and follows months in which the global economy has been battered by a tariff war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brende told AFP it was still too soon to predict the impact of Trump’s swinging tariffs.

It is “too early to say what these tariffs will end with because the negotiations are still ongoing”, he said.

“I think the jury is still out, but the traditional globalization we saw is now changed into a different system,” he said.

“That is a new chapter … especially since trade was the engine of growth.”

Brende also warned that mounting conflict could have a “very negative impact” on global growth.