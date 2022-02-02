Welfare of overseas govt’s top priority: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of welfare of overseas Pakistanis, several positive initiatives have been introduced in respect of consular services.

Chairing a meeting of Central Coordination Committee for Consular Services on Wednesday, he said welfare of overseas Pakistanis is a priority of the Prime Minister.

The Minister said Pakistan’s missions abroad have been providing multiple consular services to overseas Pakistanis, including machine readable passports, renewal of national identity cards, visa services, verification of nationality and issuance of emergency travel documents.

He said that under his directives, Pakistan’s ambassadors have been regularly conducting E-katcheries for early redressal of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He said online verification of power of attorney has been started to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He emphasized close coordination among relevant departments for better delivery of consular services.