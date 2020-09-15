“We’ll do everything to protect our State Department officials”, says Pompeo

Ishaq Khan

WASHINGTON D.C: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for engaging in assassination efforts across the world and adding that Tehran assassinated people in Europe and in other parts of the world.

Regarding the reports of Iran planning to kill Lana Marks, the US Ambassador to South Africa, Pompeo said that Washington take these kind of allegations seriously.

“We’ll do everything that’s within our means to protect any one of our State Department officials”, he added.

Pompeo further said that US make it very clear to the Islamic Republic of Iran that this kind of activity – attacking any American any place at any time, whether it’s an American diplomat or one of our service members – is completely unacceptable.

This he said during an interview with the media outlet, Pompeo accused that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror and they’ve conducted this kind of assassination before.

“We are fully aware and prepared for these kind of attacks and we will make sure to protect our people”, Pompeo said.

While answering to a question that Ambassador Terry Branstad is going to be leaving his post in China, Pompeo appreciated the Ambassador work and said that Terry has served the President and me and the State Department team in an unbelievable way for these past years.

“Terry’s unbelievable work helping us deliver on something that’s a complete change from what any administration has done with respect to the Chinese Communist Party. So I sent a note last night. I was thanking Terry. It’s something he’s been thinking about for a while. He wants to come home, go back to Iowa, and do the kinds of things he was doing back there before” Secretary added.

Regarding the US policy on Iran, he added that President Trump took a completely different direction, and white house clearly sent a message that Tehran will not going to get a nuclear weapon and you’re not going to get American taxpayer money, and you’re not going to conduct commerce around the world to build out your capacity to threaten via Hizballah or Shia militias in Iraq.

“We had urged the Europeans to join us in the effort to make sure that the arms embargo” he said.

Pompeo termed Afghan peace talks a historic day, when the Afghans sat across from each other at the table and began to have serious conversation about what the Afghan government ought to look like, what reconciliation ought to look like.

“They’ve been fighting themselves for 40 years. We’ve been there for 19. It’s time for peace. I think every Afghan recognizes that whether they’re in the north or in the south, they recognize that the military to solution to this isn’t at hand”, he said.

US Secretary also expressed satisfaction over the recent developments in the Middle East when UAE and Bahrain normalizes their ties with the Israel.

Pompeo added that it’s a remarkable accomplishment. The administration of President Trump has set the conditions for peace in the Middle East.