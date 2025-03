West Bank (AFP): Armed Israeli settlers stole hundreds of sheep from a Bedouin community in the Jordan Valley, local residents say, in one of the largest recent incidents in which Bedouins in the area have reported being attacked and harassed.

Such attacks in the area have increased since the Gaza war began but witnesses said the scale of Friday’s incident near Ein al-Auja, north of the city of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, went far beyond anything witnessed previously.