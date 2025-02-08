West Bank Economy Takes a Hit as Gaza Hostage-Prisoner Swap Continues

Ramallah (February 8, 2025): As a ceasefire deal progresses, Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages today in exchange for 183 Palestinian detainees and prisoners. The ongoing negotiations aim to create a pathway toward ending the 15-month war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a recent World Bank report has highlighted the devastating impact of the war on the occupied West Bank’s economy. According to the report, economic activity in the region plummeted by 23% in the first half of 2024. The situation worsened after Palestinian laborers were barred from working in Israel, pushing unemployment to approximately 35%.

Before the war, around 177,000 Palestinians were employed in Israel. By the second quarter of 2024, that number had dropped to just 27,000, exacerbating financial hardship across the West Bank.

The economic downturn, coupled with ongoing instability, has raised concerns about long-term economic recovery in the Palestinian territories, even as diplomatic efforts continue to address the broader conflict.

Source: Reuters